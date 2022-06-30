Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 438 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $401.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.90. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.50.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

