Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $37.40. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $393,200 in the last ninety days. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a market cap of $803.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 115.49% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

