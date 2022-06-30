Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA opened at $322.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.27 and its 200-day moving average is $352.41. The stock has a market cap of $313.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

