First United Bank & Trust Has $314,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in MetLife were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 111,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 195.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in MetLife by 7.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,899,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.