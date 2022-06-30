First United Bank & Trust Has $314,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in MetLife were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 111,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 195.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in MetLife by 7.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,899,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.
About MetLife (Get Rating)
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
