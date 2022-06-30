The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Allstate by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.92.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

