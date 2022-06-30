Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

NYSE ECL opened at $153.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.49. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

