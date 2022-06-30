Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META stock opened at $163.94 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

