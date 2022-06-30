Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.9% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of META stock opened at $163.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.