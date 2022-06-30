Xponance Inc. Has $8.15 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $637.13 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $626.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $661.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

