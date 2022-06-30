Advisor Resource Council Sells 4,644 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $487,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,663 shares of company stock worth $475,894. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of IRM opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

