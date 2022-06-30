Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 204.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 31.2% during the first quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Loop Capital downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

