Advisor Resource Council Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $184.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.99. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

