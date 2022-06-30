Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 108 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Capital World Investors raised its position in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,607,000 after buying an additional 321,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $741,665,000 after purchasing an additional 442,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.01 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.