Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 51,161 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Shares of ET stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

