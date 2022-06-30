Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IVV opened at $382.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.87 and its 200-day moving average is $433.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

