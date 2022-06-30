Concord Wealth Partners Has $181,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,123,000 after purchasing an additional 807,351 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,272,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,917,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

