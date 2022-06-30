PSI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 840 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

