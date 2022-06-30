Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 5,600 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 800.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

