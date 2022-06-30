Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $269.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.87. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

