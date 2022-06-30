KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Polaris by 17.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 360,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.58. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $108.72.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

