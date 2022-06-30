Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

