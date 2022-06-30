Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 66,647 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 399.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

