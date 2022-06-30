KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Snap by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Snap by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Snap to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638 in the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

