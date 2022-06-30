JB Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,825 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $102.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

