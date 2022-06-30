Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sun Communities by 658.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SUI stock opened at $159.89 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.56 and a 200 day moving average of $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

Several analysts have commented on SUI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.63.

Sun Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.