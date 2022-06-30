Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $129,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.20 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

