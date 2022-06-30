FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FedEx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in FedEx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $233.81 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.95.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

