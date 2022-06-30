iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Raised by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

