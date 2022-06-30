SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. SMART Global updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.75 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 41.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter worth $615,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter worth $580,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in SMART Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.