Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 2,778 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

