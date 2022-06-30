Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,222 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $176.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

