Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,716 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

