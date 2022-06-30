Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 10,720 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $22,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

