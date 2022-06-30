iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IEFA opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

