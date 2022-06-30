Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 174,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 10.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 59,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock opened at $193.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.27. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $157.19 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

