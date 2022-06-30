Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $176,271,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,186,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,618 shares of company stock worth $11,139,562 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $597.62 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.