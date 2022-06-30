Advisor Resource Council Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 142,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,000. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

