ARK Investment Management LLC Has $181,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203,173 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.
In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,134 shares of company stock valued at $74,313,908 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $146.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.80 and a 200-day moving average of $217.21. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,219.25 and a beta of 1.41. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $307.81.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
