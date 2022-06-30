Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Franklin Electric accounts for approximately 2.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,687,000 after buying an additional 102,989 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 66,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $773,055.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,514. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

