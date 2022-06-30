Albert D Mason Inc. Buys Shares of 1,565 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $556,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,786 shares in the company, valued at $25,620,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,860,195 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $98.37 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9,837,000.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

