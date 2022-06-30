Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.
In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,706,190. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
WLK stock opened at $97.87 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Westlake’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.
Westlake Profile (Get Rating)
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
