Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Westlake alerts:

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,706,190. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

WLK stock opened at $97.87 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Westlake’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

Westlake Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.