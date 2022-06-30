Albert D Mason Inc. Takes $287,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

