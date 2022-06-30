Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 18,238 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,238 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

OKE stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

