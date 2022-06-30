Strategic Asset Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $45.64.

