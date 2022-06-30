Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $190.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

