Strategic Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.