FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,158,000 after buying an additional 4,239,454 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after buying an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after buying an additional 286,504 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,247,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,532,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,089,000 after buying an additional 192,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group cut their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,615. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

