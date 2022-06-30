Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 225,887 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 225,887 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 165,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 128,502 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $989.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $631.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -34.88%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

