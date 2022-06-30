Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,823,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,337,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869,561 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,006,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $22,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,117,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,002 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,077,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.55%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

