Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 756.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVCR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

NVCR stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.23. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $225.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -129.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

